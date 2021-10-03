On Sept. 25, in a COVID-delayed ceremony, Father Greg McIntyre, left, officially became the permanent rector of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Mooresville. North Carolina Bishop, The Rt. Rev. Samuel Rodman, right, led the Service of New Ministry. Following the ceremony, parishioners celebrated at an outdoor reception. St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, is located adjacent to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and the corporate headquarters of Lowe's Home Improvement. Worshipping together since 1991, nearly 500 members from the Lake Norman region, make up this flourishing parish. Indoor in-person worship services are held each Sunday at 8 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m. with music. Masks are required for those attending. Services are also available on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. For additional information about the church, visit welcomestpat.org or call 704-663-5659.
Celebration of New Ministry held at St. Patrick's
