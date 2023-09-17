To meet the growing needs of women and children facing a housing crisis, Hope of Mooresville (HOMe) is expanding its services and opening a second house.

Centre Presbyterian Church will be providing its former parsonage, located at 110 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, at no cost to HOMe.

The HOMe program fills a critical gap for families who are trying to rebuild their lives and remove obstacles preventing them from qualifying for permanent housing. The HOMe mission is committed to keeping children in their local schools and mothers close to their jobs.

“The generosity and leadership of Centre Presbyterian Church will allow HOMe to double the amount of homeless women and children we serve annually,” says Dr. Amy DeCaron, executive director of Hope of Mooresville.

HOMe is planning an open house for the community to tour the home in December. Each room will be adopted by a church or business and fully decorated. Hope of Mooresville hopes to welcome its first family at the new home in January.

Since opening its doors in 2018, Hope of Mooresville has provided more than 10,000 nights of shelter for more than 100 women and children. The mission of HOMe is to provide temporary shelter and support services to local, homeless women and children.

For more information, visit www.HopeOfMooresville.org.