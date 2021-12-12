 Skip to main content
Ceremony celebrates and honors loved ones
Ceremony celebrates and honors loved ones

12-12 celebration honors

“Light up a Life” ceremony to be held at Carolina Caring on Dec. 21.

 Michelle Shuler, courtesy photo

Carolina Caring invites the community to participate in its second annual “Light up a Life” celebration Dec. 21 from 7-9:30 p.m. at the organization’s Newton campus, 3975 Robinson Road. Participants can purchase luminary candles for loves ones who have made an impact on their lives and gather at Carolina Caring to share memories while driving through the beautiful campus.

Last year, the first “Light up a Life” celebration started as an idea to celebrate life and end the year on a note of positivity. It was reflected brilliantly with numerous luminary tributes for loved ones who were cherished by family members. This year, organizers noted they will see how beautifully the tiny lights can come together to create a breathtaking illumination.

Luminaries are $10 each. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/lights, email abogen@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 2328.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across Western North Carolina and the Charlotte region, including Iredell. For details, call the number above or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

