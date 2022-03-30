 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Ceremony conducted to install new members

  • 0
3-30 installation ceremony
Beatrice Spaulding, courtesy photo

The Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. held a special ceremony on the afternoon of March 19 during which five new members were installed. President Sadie Thompson conducted the event, which was held at the Heritage House, located on Plaza Drive. After the ceremony, everyone enjoyed a meal together. The chapter, it was noted by member Beatrice Spaulding, is “excited about the expansion of membership and looks forward to great work in the Mooresville community with the new members that are excited about community work and helping others. The newly installed members holding their certificates are, from left, Evelyn Russell, Monica Otabor, Patrice Thompson, Marilyn Garner and Vesetta Moss.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia says it will reduce military activity near Ukraine capital