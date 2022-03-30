Ceremony conducted to install new members

The Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. held a special ceremony on the afternoon of March 19 during which five new members were installed. President Sadie Thompson conducted the event, which was held at the Heritage House, located on Plaza Drive. After the ceremony, everyone enjoyed a meal together. The chapter, it was noted by member Beatrice Spaulding, is “excited about the expansion of membership and looks forward to great work in the Mooresville community with the new members that are excited about community work and helping others. The newly installed members holding their certificates are, from left, Evelyn Russell, Monica Otabor, Patrice Thompson, Marilyn Garner and Vesetta Moss.