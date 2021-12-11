Ceremony planned for Dec. 18 at Willow Valley

Wreaths Across America, a national program with a mission, as noted on its website to “Remember our fallen U.S. veterans; Honor those who serve; and Teach your children the value of freedom” will be observed locally.

A special ceremony, National Wreaths Across America Day, will be held Dec. 18 at noon at Willow Valley Cemetery, 198 S. Church St., Mooresville. The program will include a local all-female barbershop quartet, Aged to Perfection, to share the national anthem, and John Hedley, Vietnam veteran, executive director of Welcome Home Veterans and author of “Saddle Up: The Story of a Red Scarf,” who will serve as the guest speaker. At the conclusion of the ceremony, volunteers will place the Remembrances Wreaths on the graves of veterans.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clint Ingram and Marie E. Higgins are once again serving as location coordinators for the annual event and shared that they are “pleased to announce that we have exceeded our goal of 252 Remembrance Wreaths sponsored with a total of 264 wreaths sponsored to date for this year’s ceremony.”