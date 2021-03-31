Ceremony shared words of hope, encouragement and remembrance

He shared several reminders that are seen in the Bible. One of those was the rainbow, a symbol of God’s faithfulness. “The Bible says God set a rainbow in the cloud as a reminder of His promise that the earth would never again be destroyed in that way,” speaking of the flood. “When I see one now, I think of God’s faithfulness,” he said.

Jackson then noted Jesus’ final meal with His disciples and how he gave them two reminders, the bread and cup. “Those two common symbols of life, he gave new meaning to those that we might remember him, not just his life, but his death, his death on the cross that allowed an estranged humanity the opportunity to be reconciled to their Creator. Jesus offered hope in the midst of life’s greatest mystery, death,” Jackson shared.

And on this day, he noted that hope and remembering were also being shared, a day to offer “a word of hope, a word of encouragement and to remember those who have died because of this pandemic. We not only remember them, but their families and loved ones and we remember those now who continue to suffer from this illness. They’re still going through the recovery process and those who may be at this very moment are fighting for their life because of it. It is a terrible, terrible disease. And yet in the midst of it, we are here to speak words of hope.”