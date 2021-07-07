 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Certified nurse practitioner joins group
0 Comments

Certified nurse practitioner joins group

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Norman Medical Group, Internal Medicine Mooresville, welcomed Certified Nurse Practitioner Meredith Harkey, AGPCNP-C, on July 1, where she will join Dr. Aubrey Calhoun, Dr. Stephen Ferguson, Dr. John McGuiness, and Nurse Practitioner Angela Redmon, AGPCNP-C, in the medical practice.

As a certified nurse practitioner, Harkey focuses on internal medicine, managing chronic illnesses and diseases, wellness exams and acute visits for adults and geriatric patients. She focuses, as well, on educating patients for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

To learn more about Internal Medicine Mooresville, 137 Medical Park Road, Suite A, in Mooresville, or to schedule an appointment with Harkey, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call the office at 704-660-2634 to schedule an in-person or telehealth appointment.

7-7 new nurse

Harkey
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Critically endangered orangutan born at UK zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics