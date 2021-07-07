Certified nurse practitioner joins group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Internal Medicine Mooresville, welcomed Certified Nurse Practitioner Meredith Harkey, AGPCNP-C, on July 1, where she will join Dr. Aubrey Calhoun, Dr. Stephen Ferguson, Dr. John McGuiness, and Nurse Practitioner Angela Redmon, AGPCNP-C, in the medical practice.

As a certified nurse practitioner, Harkey focuses on internal medicine, managing chronic illnesses and diseases, wellness exams and acute visits for adults and geriatric patients. She focuses, as well, on educating patients for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

To learn more about Internal Medicine Mooresville, 137 Medical Park Road, Suite A, in Mooresville, or to schedule an appointment with Harkey, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call the office at 704-660-2634 to schedule an in-person or telehealth appointment.