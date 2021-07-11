Certified physician assistant welcomed

Lake Norman Medical Group, The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman welcomed Certified Physician Assistant Catherine Wilson, PA-C. Formerly a physician’s assistant with Lake Norman Medical Group’s Gastroenterology Mooresville office, Wilson recently joined Bariatric Medical Director Ryan Heider, M.D., in the medical group’s Bariatrics and Medical Weight Loss office where she is specializing in bariatrics and medical weight loss management.

Her services provided include weight loss consultation, analysis and guidance, guidance on dietary and nutritional planning, physical exam, lab work and review of medications, goal setting, wellness, exercise consultation and management, advice on exercise regimens, minor in-office surgical procedures and diabetes education.

To learn more about The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, 106 Alexander Bank Dr., Suite 300, Mooresville, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. To schedule an appointment with Wilson, call the office at 704-660-4854.