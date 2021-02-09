Chabad bringing learning in Hebrew to Lake Norman

According to a survey by the Pew Research Center, only half of American Jews (52%) can read Hebrew.[1] To fill this gap in Jewish education, the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) has developed “Read it in Hebrew,” an innovative Hebrew reading course that is sweeping the Jewish world, as was noted in a release.
With interactive flashcards and its own app for remote learning, “Read it in Hebrew” utilizes the latest technology to combine timeless learning methods with contemporary psychology for a course guaranteed to be effective in only five sessions.
This same class is now being offered for the first time in the Lake Norman area as Rabbi Chaim at Chabad of Lake Norman will be teaching the class via Zoom beginning Feb. 28 and continuing on March 7, 14, 21 and April 11 from 7-8 p.m. on each Sunday.
Cost for the course will be $30 and $39 for flashcards, which may be purchased on Amazon, or participants may email Rabbi Chaim at Chabad Lake Norman to buy for $34.
In the release, it was noted that “Read it in Hebrew” was piloted in just five communities in 2016. Since then, it’s been taught at more than 400 locations across North America, enabling more than 6,000 people to read Hebrew, and interest is building. In Salt Lake City, Utah, a city with a relatively small Jewish community, the course has run three times to increasingly large classes.
The instructor, Rabbi Avremi Zippel, also teaches it to Birthright participants as a follow-up for their trips to Israel and online to people in four time zones. In Stony Brook, New York, more than 40 students enrolled as soon as the flyers went out. Rabbi Shalom Ber Cohen, the JLI instructor in Stony Brook, is delighted to announce a rerun of the course in the near future.
“The popularity of 'Read it in Hebrew' suggests that it meets a deeply felt need,” explains Rabbi Shlomie Tenenbaum of JLI. “Many feel lost in synagogue simply because they don’t know how to read Hebrew. Learning to read Hebrew strengthens one’s connection to Judaism and the Jewish people in a powerful way.”
It was likewise because of the many requests received that “Read it in Hebrew” is being offered in the Lake Norman area, said Rabbi Chaim. And, “based on the response and success of the class, I will be looking to do this yearly,” he noted, especially before High Holidays and Passover.
"It’s a very special language, a very holy language,” he shared.
“Read it in Hebrew” appeals to people at all levels of Jewish education, including those without any prior experience in Jewish learning as well as those for whom it is a fun refresher course, the release continued. With flashcards depicting the letters alongside catchy mnemonics, “Read in Hebrew” feels like a game of concentration. And, more than just a reading course, students get a glimpse of the profound depth of the Hebrew language, including brief Talmudic and Kabbalistic explanations of the letters.
Rabbi Chaim shared that a person doesn’t have to have any experience with the language.
“We will be starting from square one,” he said. It’s literally for all backgrounds. It’s learning a skill.”
This course is not a class to master the language and understand it, but to read it.
“The goal of the class is that when a student leaves they should know the rules of how to read,” Rabbi Chaim said, and “continue reading and reviewing from the class, you will be able to open it up and say I can read the word, I have the tools."
Enrollment is open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a synagogue, temple or other house of worship. Interested students may call 915-760-1250 or visit Chabadlakenorman.com/hebrew for registration and for other course-related information.
An additional private/family session is also being offered for those who would like to take the class at a different time. Those interested may contact Rabbi Chaim at Chabad at Lake Norman for details.