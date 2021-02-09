Chabad bringing learning in Hebrew to Lake Norman

The instructor, Rabbi Avremi Zippel, also teaches it to Birthright participants as a follow-up for their trips to Israel and online to people in four time zones. In Stony Brook, New York, more than 40 students enrolled as soon as the flyers went out. Rabbi Shalom Ber Cohen, the JLI instructor in Stony Brook, is delighted to announce a rerun of the course in the near future.

“The popularity of 'Read it in Hebrew' suggests that it meets a deeply felt need,” explains Rabbi Shlomie Tenenbaum of JLI. “Many feel lost in synagogue simply because they don’t know how to read Hebrew. Learning to read Hebrew strengthens one’s connection to Judaism and the Jewish people in a powerful way.”

It was likewise because of the many requests received that “Read it in Hebrew” is being offered in the Lake Norman area, said Rabbi Chaim. And, “based on the response and success of the class, I will be looking to do this yearly,” he noted, especially before High Holidays and Passover.

"It’s a very special language, a very holy language,” he shared.