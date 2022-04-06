Chalk Art event celebrated youth and art

Thirty-three young artists participated in the Mooresville Arts Youth Chalk Art competition March 19 on Main Street, in front of the Mooresville Arts Gallery.

The event, which was open to students in grades 4-12, was sponsored by the Iredell Arts Council, Downtown Mooresville, North Carolina Arts Council, Big Tiny’s, Famous Toastery and Pie in the Sky Pizza.

Celebrating youth and art was the main goal for the sidewalk chalk event, said Justin Leluika, an instructor at Mooresville Arts and coordinator of the event. Artists, who ranged in age from 10 to 18, were asked to illustrate a creative design combining the two themes of Race City USA and St. Patrick’s Day, he noted.

“The young artists had the challenge of working as a team to illustrate their ideas into a shamrock shape drawn on the street within a two-hour timeframe,” Leluika said, and he added that “Mooresville Arts would like to thank all of the participants for coming out to the event.”