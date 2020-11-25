Chalk in the Park held at St. Therese Catholic Church

The Knights of Columbus Council 7406 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville held its first CHALK IN THE PARK contest Oct. 24. Looking for a way to promote some fun and parish community, the council sponsored a family chalk art contest that was held in the church parking lot with all the various social distancing safety requirements followed.

Chalk was provided by the council, and families were encouraged to come out and create chalk art in their own 4-foot by 4-foot space on the blacktop. Gift card prizes were awarded to the top three art creations, with a first prize of a $100 gift certificate given, donated by local Knights’ insurance agent Bob Gordon.

All the other participants receive a consolation gift card to Chick-fil-A, courtesy of a generous parishioner on the parish Stewardship Committee. Another parishioner donated soft drinks and food to the families, adding to the day’s enjoyment. The event brought out a small, but enthusiastic, group of families who enjoyed fellowship on a beautiful, sunny Saturday morning.

“It was all we had hoped for. Our council is already talking about ways to make our second chalk art event better, hopefully in the spring, shared Paul Shessler, council leader.