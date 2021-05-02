 Skip to main content
Charity golf tournament approaching
Charity golf tournament approaching

The Knights of Columbus Council 7406 of Mooresville will hold a charity golf tournament May 7 at the Mooresville Golf Club.

Sponsors and golfers are needed to make this event a success. The Knights welcome donations of money as well as gift certificates for goods or services from businesses to be used in a silent auction and for door prizes.

Visit kofc7406.org and click under Council Announcements for sponsorship and golfer registration information.

