Charity golf tournament planned

The Knights of Columbus Council 7406 of Mooresville will be holding a charity golf tournament May 13 at Mooresville Golf Club, 205 Golf Course Drive.

The tournament will be one of the council’s principal fundraisers this year to support many charitable efforts, including FeedNC, intellectually challenged children and classrooms, The Christian Mission, Special Olympics, Welcome Home Veterans and the Pregnancy Center of Mooresville.

Sponsors and golfers are needed to make this event a success. The Knights welcome donations of money as well as gift certificates for goods or services from businesses to be used in a silent auction and also for door prizes.

Visit kofc7406.org and click under “Council Announcements” for both sponsorship and golfer registration information.