Charlotte Brass Quintet to perform concert

Music at St. Alban’s will be presenting a concert Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, featuring the Charlotte Brass Quintet.

The performers, all with impressive résumés, are members of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Alex Wilborn and Jonathan Kaplan, trumpet; Byron Johns, horn; Thomas Burge, trombone; and Scott Hartman, bass trombone, will play seven compositions including “From Bach to Big Band” and conclude with a “Tribute to Glenn Miller.”

A youth concert will begin the afternoon’s musical event starting at 2:20 p.m., and the evening will close with a meet-the-artists reception.

M@SA expects attendees to be fully vaccinated, wear a mask and sign a roster for contact tracing. Music lovers may choose to hear the concert via live streaming. Information about the streaming option and COVID protocols is available at M@SA’s website www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC. M@SA is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.