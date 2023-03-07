A Charlotte man has been charged with breaking into a Mooresville business.

Terrell Joseph Williams, 34, was charged with 12 counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, seven counts of felony larceny, two counts of felony breaking and entering and one count of felony breaking and entering a trailer. Williams is currently in custody in the Union County Jail in lieu of a $6,370,000 bond.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that on Oct. 26, 2022, a report was filed concerning suspicious people walking around the fenced property of Carolina KTM on River Highway, Mooresville. The activity set off the security alarm. On Nov. 2, another report was filed concerning a break-in and that 12 motorcycles and seven battery-operated bikes were stolen. The value of the missing equipment was $126,848.

On Nov. 16, Campbell said, road patrol deputies answered an alarm at the business and due to the quick response of the deputies, another break-in was prevented. The suspects, he said, fled the scene using a stolen Penske truck which had been parked at the business next door.

Detective Kevin Sherard was assigned to investigate all three cases, and he obtained camera footage from surrounding businesses that showed a vehicle and a box truck on two different occasions. A positive identification was made of the vehicle and it was owned by Williams, Campbell said.

Multiple search warrants were served and it was discovered that Williams was at Carolina KTM during the time of the break-in, and this was verified by camera footage obtained by Sherard.

Based on the evidence obtained, Campbell said, Sherard obtained arrest warrants for Williams.

Campbell said Williams is being held in Union County on the Iredell charges as well as charges from other counties. He said Williams is a suspect in five other agencies’ investigations of similar crimes, including armed robbery and breaking and entering.

Williams’ history includes felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen property, felony conspiracy, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, habitual felon, felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering and resisting a public officer.