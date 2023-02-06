Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville Lake Norman gathered at Richard’s Coffee Shop Jan. 21 and shared a special gift of a chess set to them. Club member Cotton Ketchie made the official presentation, giving the set to Gary Baker on behalf of those who meet at the coffee shop. The donation was an Americanism project for the club with a plaque attached noting it is a gift from the organization. Club President-Elect Marie Watts and N.C. District President J.D. Ketterman were among the club members that were in attendance for the special presentation. The Evening Club meets the first and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Victory Lanes & Entertainment Center, 125 Morlake Drive in Mooresville.