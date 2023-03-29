Lake Norman Regional Medical Center welcomes Sydney Lawrence, RN, BSN, as full-time chest pain and stroke coordinator.

She holds her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Appalachian State University in Boone. She also has a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Lawrence has been a nurse for 12 years, nine of which she worked in the Emergency Department.

The majority of her time spent there was as a charge nurse before transitioning into the clinical manager of Emergency Services role at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

In her current role as chest pain and stroke coordinator, she will be managing and coordinating patients’ care throughout their stay at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center to ensure their specific chest pain and stroke care needs are met. Lawrence will act as a resource to the hospital, as a guide for staff and community education, and will coordinate all aspects of the chest pain and stroke programs.