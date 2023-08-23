Campers at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mooresville recently donated more than 215 toys to children being treated at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, a pediatric hospital in Charlotte. For the past two weeks, campers collected new toys, games, and crafts to help brighten children’s day during their hospital stay.

Chesterbrook Academy Preschool instills a sense of social responsibility at an early age by implementing opportunities for students to learn about the importance of giving back to their communities and helping others in need. Its signature Links to Learning preschool curriculum emphasizes social-emotional learning as a stepping stone for kindergarten and beyond, working with children to help recognize and label emotions in themselves and others, while learning how they fit into their community and the larger world.