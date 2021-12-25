 Skip to main content
Chesterbrook Academy preschoolers donate 300 pounds of food to FeedNC
Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mooresville recently donated 300 pounds of food and essential items to FeedNC to help stock the organization’s shelves and provide meals to those in need during the holiday season. In addition to food, students and staff collected essential items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, body wash, combs, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, gloves, socks to create more than 150 “Blessing Bags” for underprivileged families. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of helping others.

FeedNC provides nourishing meals, fellowship and encouragement to those in need. At FeedNC and out in the greater community, the organization serves veterans, at-risk youth, the homeless, victims of domestic violence, senior citizens and the working poor.

