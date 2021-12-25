Chesterbrook Academy preschoolers donate 300 pounds of food to FeedNC

Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mooresville recently donated 300 pounds of food and essential items to FeedNC to help stock the organization’s shelves and provide meals to those in need during the holiday season. In addition to food, students and staff collected essential items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, body wash, combs, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, gloves, socks to create more than 150 “Blessing Bags” for underprivileged families. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of helping others.