Students from Chesterbrook Academy Preschools in North Carolina — including Charlotte, Denver, Huntersville, Mooresville and Weddington — recently partnered to donate more than 300 new books to the Pajama Program, a nonprofit organization that promotes and supports a comforting bedtime routine and healthy sleep for all children to help them thrive.

Students at the six schools worked together to hold book drives as part of a National Reading Month initiative to provide children in their community the access to books that they deserve.

After the collections, students organized the donations for delivery to the organization, which then distributed the books to community partners that work directly with local children facing adversity. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of reading and giving back to those in need.

Language and Literacy is one of the core components of Chesterbrook Academy Preschool’s Links to Learning preschool curriculum. The signature program is flexible, and teachers are free to personalize the experience with their own creative activities that match the interest, learning styles and abilities of each child.