Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mooresville bugged out in celebration of Earth Day as they released more than 25,000 ladybugs throughout the schoolyard and back into the environment on plants, flowers and trees last Friday. Students planted herbs and citronella plants with their parents in the school’s garden and around the playground later in the day.

Leading up to Earth Day, students learned that ladybugs serve as a natural pesticide by feeding on insects that could otherwise harm the health of gardens, trees and shrubs. Chesterbrook Academy teaches the importance of community and exploring nature at an early age.

Celebrating Earth Day is an annual tradition at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool.

“At Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, we teach our students the importance of community and exploring nature at an early age,” said Kerry Possinger-Keiper, principal of the school. “We’re very excited that our students were able to celebrate Earth Day this year in a safe, fun and interactive way by releasing ladybugs back into the environment. Ladybug releases have been an Earth Day tradition at Chesterbrook Academy for many years.”