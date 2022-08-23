 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Chesterbrook Academy summer campers raise money for cancer research, local animal rescue

  • Updated
  • 0

Summer campers at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mooresville recently raised more than $120 to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a childhood cancer foundation dedicated to raising funds for research, supporting families and raising awareness to help cure childhood cancer.

For two weeks, campers held lemonade stands, bake sales and an online fundraiser to raise money for the organization.

Campers also collected more than 150 pet supplies to benefit the Lake Norman Humane Society, a nonprofit animal welfare organization that supports animals in need around Lake Norman and its surrounding communities. Through these initiatives, campers learned the importance of helping children and communities in need.

About Chesterbrook Academy Preschool

Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mooresville, N.C., is part of Spring Education Group, a multi-school network providing superior private school education from infant care through high school. Chesterbrook Academy provides a well-rounded curriculum, caring and skilled teachers, and a commitment to parent communication. For more information, please visit www.ChesterbrookAcademy.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Raila Odinga files petition to challenge Kenya election result