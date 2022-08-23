Chesterbrook Academy summer campers raise money for cancer research, local animal rescue

Summer campers at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mooresville recently raised more than $120 to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a childhood cancer foundation dedicated to raising funds for research, supporting families and raising awareness to help cure childhood cancer.

For two weeks, campers held lemonade stands, bake sales and an online fundraiser to raise money for the organization.

Campers also collected more than 150 pet supplies to benefit the Lake Norman Humane Society, a nonprofit animal welfare organization that supports animals in need around Lake Norman and its surrounding communities. Through these initiatives, campers learned the importance of helping children and communities in need.