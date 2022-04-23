Chesterbrook students explore a bug's life on Earth Day

Celebrating Earth Day is an annual tradition at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mooresville, and as part of the celebration, the students helped release 6,000 ladybugs throughout the schoolyard.

The bugs were released back into the environment on plants, flowers and trees. Students dressed for the occasion in the likeness of ladybugs, wearing red and black clothing and antennae.

“At Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, we teach our students the importance of community and exploring nature at an early age,” said Kerry Possinger-Keiper, principal of the school. “We’re very excited that our students were able to celebrate Earth Day this year in a safe, fun and interactive way by releasing ladybugs back into the environment. Ladybug releases have been an Earth Day tradition at Chesterbrook Academy for many years.”