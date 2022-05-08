Child and parent spiritual retreats planned

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will be hosting child and parent spiritual retreats offering the opportunity to strengthen your connection to God and each other.

Scheduled for May 15, there will be two age-group sessions held from noon to 2:30 p.m. Children and parent(s) will learn both separately and together.

The “Kites” team, which is for ages 3-5, will study on the topic of make friends with Jesus and learn about caring. Young children and their parents are invited to nurture the seeds of faith planted at baptism. Lessons are taught through age-appropriate art, story, movement and prayer.

The second age group, the “Reconciliation” team for ages 6-10, will learn how God’s mercy shows us how to forgive. Children and their parents are invited to explore what it means to forgive and be forgiven through age-appropriate art, story and prayer.

There will be child care provided for siblings.

Register for the retreat by calling 704-662-7050.