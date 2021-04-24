Children participate in tradition of releasing ladybugs

Celebrating Earth Day is an annual tradition at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mooresville, and as part of the celebration, the students helped release 10,000 ladybugs throughout the schoolyard.
Scattered around the yard, according to their various classes and for safe social distancing, the students waited excitedly for the ladybugs to be brought to them. Some of the students were dressed for the special occasion, resembling ladybugs, wearing red and black clothing and antennae.
“At Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, we teach our students the importance of community and exploring nature at an early age,” shared Kerry Possinger-Keiper, principal of the school. “We’re very excited that our students were able to celebrate Earth Day this year in a safe, fun and interactive way by releasing ladybugs back into the environment. Ladybug releases have been an Earth Day tradition at Chesterbrook Academy for many years.”
Candi Staines, who is the principal at Chesterbrook Academy Mallard Creek and the former assistant principal at Chesterbrook Academy-Mooresville, was on hand to help during the release and distributed the bags of ladybugs to each of the teachers, who then shared them with the students. Some of the children took them, smiled, giggled and squealed with delight as they watched the ladybugs crawl, and wanted more when those flew away or crawled to the ground, while others were just as content to look at them from afar.
While waiting her turn to receive ladybugs, Margeaux Staines said, “I can’t wait for my first ladybug.”
Prior to Earth Day, students were taught about ladybugs, as noted in a release that “students learned that ladybugs serve as a natural pesticide by feeding on insects that could otherwise harm the health of gardens, trees and shrubs.”
In addition to releasing the ladybugs, which according to Staines, Chesterbrook has been participating in for at least 15 years, the students also celebrated the day by planting flowers and herbs around the campus later in the afternoon.
“It was a fun experience for all of the children who learned various facts this week from their teachers who were equally excited: such as, what ladybug spots represent (not age!), to the thousands of species, to the fact that they help gardens and flowering plants by eating aphids,” said Staines. “Children love ladybugs because they are small, gentle, and colorful creatures, and we can learn so much from their lifecycles.”