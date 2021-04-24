Children participate in tradition of releasing ladybugs

Celebrating Earth Day is an annual tradition at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mooresville, and as part of the celebration, the students helped release 10,000 ladybugs throughout the schoolyard.

Scattered around the yard, according to their various classes and for safe social distancing, the students waited excitedly for the ladybugs to be brought to them. Some of the students were dressed for the special occasion, resembling ladybugs, wearing red and black clothing and antennae.

“At Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, we teach our students the importance of community and exploring nature at an early age,” shared Kerry Possinger-Keiper, principal of the school. “We’re very excited that our students were able to celebrate Earth Day this year in a safe, fun and interactive way by releasing ladybugs back into the environment. Ladybug releases have been an Earth Day tradition at Chesterbrook Academy for many years.”

