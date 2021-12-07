 Skip to main content
Children share wishes at visit with Santa at Mooresville Police Department
Children share wishes at visit with Santa at Mooresville Police Department

Santa paid an early visit to Mooresville as he and Mrs. Claus dropped by the Mooresville Police Department on Saturday morning to chat with the children in the community and get their wish lists for Christmas.

As Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived, they were greeted by children and parents and were the recipient of lots of hugs. Upon entering the building, everyone was treated to a breakfast of Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’ Donuts, milk, coffee and juice.

After the families finishing eating, it was the time that all the children had been waiting for, a visit with Santa. Everyone lined up in the hallway awaiting their turn to sit on Santa’s lap and share what they wanted for Christmas with him.

For some of the younger children, they were a little shy and not quite sure, but for most, they ran to Santa, gave him a big hug and with a huge smile sat on his lap and shared their Christmas wishes. Santa listened to each one and told them he was proud of them and, with the help of some elves and other helpers, presented each child with a special gift to take home.

When one child saw his gift, he excitedly shouted, “I’ve been waiting to get one of these!”

Individual and family photos were taken to record this special moment, and as they left, each child also received a candy cane from Mrs. Claus, who waited nearby with her basket of treats.

Volunteers, including the Mooresville Police Explorers helped direct the families where to go after their visit, and as the families left the room, one parent could be heard to say to her little one, “Santa is the best!”

