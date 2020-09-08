Chirolife Wellness Center celebrating decade of serving the community

“As a wellness chiropractor, we offer a different approach to care than most chiropractors,”Dr. Ashcraft said. “We look at the entire nervous system and not just the musculo-skeletal structure. We shift consciousness from a disease-care model to a wellness-care model, “ Ashcraft explained. “We don’t heal anything. We look for interferences (known as subluxations) in the nervous system and make adjustments so that the body can be restored to proper function and can heal itself once those stressors have been removed. We check to see how physical, emotional and chemical stressors affect overall health and work to ensure the brain/body connection are communicating at optimal levels of efficiency.”