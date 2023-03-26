The North Mecklenburg Community Chorus will be performing a tribute concert of two great pop piano superstars as they present The Piano Men, featuring the music of Billy Joel and Elton John.

The chorus will perform some of their biggest hits including “It’s Still Rock & Roll to Me,” “Piano Man,” “Your Song,” “Crocodile Rock,” “The Lion King” and more.

There will be two performances to be held April 21 at 7 p.m. at Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Road, Huntersville, and April 22 at 3 p.m. at Community in Christ Lutheran Church, 7621 Norman Island Drive, Cornelius.

Tickets are $15 with children age 10 and younger admitted free. For additional information, visit www.nmccsings.com.