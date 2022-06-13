Christian dance camps set for June

In His Steps Dance, a local nonprofit ministry for girls going into their 15th year in ministry, is announcing their free one-day Christian dance camps for rising K-12th grade girls.

Their camp theme this year is “Create In Me,” in which the girls will be learning about Psalm 51:10: “Create in me a pure heart, O God and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” Camps will be filled with learning a complete dance for every dance level, an outreach serving project, games, fellowship and devotions. Girls can attend as many of these camps as they want.

Area camps are planned for June 16 at Forward Church, 2268 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville; virtual camp, also on this date from 3:30-5:30 p.m.; and June 23 at Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road in Mooresville.

For additional locations and information on how to register, visit the website at www.ihsdance.com. For questions, contact In His Steps at info@ihsdance.com.