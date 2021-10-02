Christian Mission announces capital campaign, facility naming gift

Mills said her parents have both been avid supporters of The Christian Mission and her mom has volunteered there for many years as well. Therefore, when asked if the family would continue to support the mission and this new facility launch, she said, “It was a natural fit and an easy yes” for the Marion family.

Both Betty and Randy grew up in Charleston, West Virginia, Mills said, and they all attended the Charleston Mountain Mission Church founded by Randy’s grandfather. The church, Mills noted, “also had the welfare department, which was the mission side of the church. So he grew up from a very early age understanding the importance of helping those in need.”

Mills encouraged everyone there and in the community to realize the importance “for all of us to jump in and financially support this mission to make it our future” as she said, “this is our organization. It is all of us. And I believe in all of you and I believe in our community that we will all rally behind this effort to make it a tremendous success.”

Thanking the Marions for their “stellar involvement in the project,” LaCount thanked them on behalf of all at the mission.