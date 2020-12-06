Christian Mission continues to serve community

COVID-19 has changed the look of many things and the operation of the Mooresville Christian Mission is no exception.

Due to the increased COVID cases the mission is trying to “limit the number of touchpoints and interactions to keep clients, volunteers and staff healthy,” said Amy Lacount, executive director of the Mooresville Christian Mission.

Therefore, their policy of what they can at the present time accept as donations is changing. As of now, the mission will only be able to accept food items during their donation hours of Wednesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Lacount did stress that help is needed and always greatly appreciated, but because of the increase in cases, they needed to make this change.

“We value our donors. It's because of their generosity that we're able to meet the needs of individuals and families in crisis,” Lacount said. “We appreciate the community understanding that our team is small and their health is essential in keeping day to day operations going.”

Because of the change in policy, no clothing or household items can be accepted at this time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}