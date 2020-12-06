Christian Mission continues to serve community

COVID-19 has changed the look of many things and the operation of the Mooresville Christian Mission is no exception.
Due to the increased COVID cases the mission is trying to “limit the number of touchpoints and interactions to keep clients, volunteers and staff healthy,” said Amy Lacount, executive director of the Mooresville Christian Mission.
Therefore, their policy of what they can at the present time accept as donations is changing. As of now, the mission will only be able to accept food items during their donation hours of Wednesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Lacount did stress that help is needed and always greatly appreciated, but because of the increase in cases, they needed to make this change.
“We value our donors. It's because of their generosity that we're able to meet the needs of individuals and families in crisis,” Lacount said. “We appreciate the community understanding that our team is small and their health is essential in keeping day to day operations going.”
Because of the change in policy, no clothing or household items can be accepted at this time.
In the past, it was noted, staff members have found these particular items lying outside the mission, and because they were left outside, they were ruined and thus unusable, said Lacount.
“It's heartbreaking to see donations get ruined in the elements overnight. It also costs our organization a great deal due to increased trash and staff time to clean the mess that is left,” she said.
While the change is in effect for the current time, the services provided by The Christian Mission, which has been serving the area for more than 80 years, haven't wavered.
Lacount said that their services “include a fully stocked pantry, clothing, household items, and crisis assistance, including funding for rent and utilities. We serve families at or below 199% of the federal poverty guidelines.
“For example,” she explained, “a family of four making up to $52,416 would qualify for our services. A single individual making up to $25,536 would also be eligible. Some families need ongoing help, and others only need short term help to get over the hump. Whatever the situation might be, we're here to provide hope and resources.
The Christian Mission “currently has additional funding to help any income level with rent and utilities due to a COVID related hardship, noted Lacount. “These special funds won't be available after Dec. 18.”
For additional information about The Christian Mission or to see if you qualify for the funding, call 704-664-2357.
