Christian Mission receives donation from foundation

The Mooresville Christian Mission has received $1,900 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. They will use the gift to supplement the food that is available in their emergency pantry.

“We are so appreciative of the support The Food Lion gives the Mission, not only in weekly donations of goods from the local stores, but also the monetary donation they have given us to supplement what we are able to offer our clients,” said Susan Wolff, development director with the Christian Mission.

The Christian Mission provides resources, skills, education and services to individuals and families to alleviate suffering and become independent.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $16 million in grants.

