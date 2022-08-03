Christian Mission to host GLAD open house

Near the end of the Great Depression, two Salvation Army captains established a new organization in Mooresville: The Christian Mission. Founded in 1939, the Christian Mission has been providing hope, resources and life-skills training to families in the Mooresville, Troutman, Mount Ulla, Mount Mourne and Cleveland areas.

The organization annually serves more than 4,000 people with immediate needs such as utility, housing assistance, food and clothing. In addition, it offers education and mentoring to improve the economic mobility of those they serve.

To celebrate the longevity of this organization that could only be accomplished through love, prayers and support of the public, this August has been set aside to celebrate 83 years of Gifts of Love and Dignity (GLAD) to the people they serve. During the month, the mission will be reaching out to faith partners in the service area as well as the general community to offer information about their services.

All are invited to stop by the mission Aug. 25 from 4- 6 p.m. for a GLAD Open House to celebrate the 83rd year, take a tour of the mission, enjoy light refreshments and get a better feel of why the Mooresville Christian Mission is an important fixture in the community.

For information, email Diane Smith, program coordinator, at dsmith@ourchristianmission.org. Donations to support the organization can be made at ourchristianmission.org/glad-month.