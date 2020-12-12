 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christmas cards for widows/widowers sought
View Comments

Christmas cards for widows/widowers sought

{{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers of Felicity Manor, a future family care facility for widows in Mooresville, are busy preparing for another outreach to area widows and widowers through its Felicity Manor Gives Back Community Outreach program.

According to Jill Lowe, founder of Felicity Manor, the group is preparing to fill and deliver Christmas stockings to its registered widows/widowers in the Mooresville area on Dec. 20 in celebration of Christmas. In addition to the stockings, they are asking for the community to help by providing signed Christmas cards to be given out along with them.

Cards can be mailed to Felicity Manor, P.O. Box 882, Mooresville, NC 28115, or you may drop them off at Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, and place them in a specially made mailbox placed in the church’s parking lot. The box, which is gray and labeled with Felicity Manor, will be on the right hand side as you come up the church driveway.

For those who would like to learn more about the facility, visit www.felicitymanor.weebly.com.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics