Christmas cards for widows/widowers sought

Volunteers of Felicity Manor, a future family care facility for widows in Mooresville, are busy preparing for another outreach to area widows and widowers through its Felicity Manor Gives Back Community Outreach program.

According to Jill Lowe, founder of Felicity Manor, the group is preparing to fill and deliver Christmas stockings to its registered widows/widowers in the Mooresville area on Dec. 20 in celebration of Christmas. In addition to the stockings, they are asking for the community to help by providing signed Christmas cards to be given out along with them.

Cards can be mailed to Felicity Manor, P.O. Box 882, Mooresville, NC 28115, or you may drop them off at Freedom Christian Center, 757 Oakridge Farm Highway, and place them in a specially made mailbox placed in the church’s parking lot. The box, which is gray and labeled with Felicity Manor, will be on the right hand side as you come up the church driveway.

For those who would like to learn more about the facility, visit www.felicitymanor.weebly.com.