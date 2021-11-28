Robin Bullock, internationally recognized as a master Celtic instrumentalist on guitar, cittern and mandolin, will be returning to St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church for a Christmas concert.

Scheduled for Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., the concert will be held at the church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. The music of Christmas, perfectly suited to the ageless tones of the acoustic guitar, comes to life in Bullock’s concert of carols and hymns.

Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $15 for single, $25 per couple and $10 for student.