Christmas concert set at local church

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Drive, will be welcoming back a locally favorite trio, Musically Yours, for a Christmas concert Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Jayne and Randall Sprinkle, along with Brandi Nolish, will be performing on the harp, piano, harp guitar and cello. This year’s event will also include Brad Bailey, a multi-instrumentalist. He has toured with five-time Grammy-winning Jazz innovator Victor Wooten and has also recorded with K-pop star Kim Jaejoong and hip-hop legend Dr. Dre.

The concert will feature a mix of Christmas favorites and modern Christmas tunes.

Tickets are available at the door at a cost of $15 for individuals, $25 for couples and $10 for students.

For additional information, call the church at 704-663-5659.