Christmas Eve 2020 at Southside Baptist Church

Christmas Eve will be a special time at Southside Baptist Church this year. COVID-19 has caused us to be very careful with our weekly meetings and special events. With this in mind, church leaders have planned a service for community families who want to worship with their families and still be safe.

Those attending will meet Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. for a drive-in service. There will be no need for participants to leave their vehicles. Materials needed for the service will be distributed in sealed packets. The service will consist of carols, candlelight, and a message pointing each to the reason we celebrate this glorious time of the year.

Family photos, in each attendee’s vehicles, will be available to text to their phones as a memory of this most unusual year.

Southside Baptist Church wanted to wish each a Merry Christmas, and shared that they “look forward to being your host for this COVID-19 safe worship service.”