- Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will hold its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. This will be a time of reflecting on the Christmas story through scripture readings and singing familiar Christmas hymns. Please note that the 4 p.m. family celebration has been canceled.
- Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have a parking lot Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m.
- First Baptist Church, Mooresville is offering only an online Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. For additional information, visit the website at www.fbcmooresville.com.
- Harbor Church, 433 Williamson Road, Mooresville, will have an outdoor Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. There will be fire pits, hot chocolate and singing. All are welcome. Please bring your own chairs.
- Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will have its Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service today at 6 p.m. All are invited to join in the celebration of the Savior’s birth.
- St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is offering several online services through Facebook Live, which is Facebook.com/stpatslkn, or on the website at www.welcomestpat.org. A pageant will be shared during the 6 p.m. service, crafted through video with the children and youth serving as the actors and singers. At the 8:30 p.m. service, there will be a traditional Christmas worship service with special music. Between the two services, from 7-8 p.m., there will be a sidewalk Communion and Christmas blessing at the church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville.
- Williamson’s Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Road, will have several Christmas Eve services. On campus, there will be a 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. drive-in worship services and a 4:30 p.m. worship on the lawn (register online at willchapumc.org for this service). Two services, the children’s worship experience and Christmas Eve Communion, will be available online. Visit the website for more information.
Christmas Eve services
