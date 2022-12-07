Christmas events are scheduled

Area churches have planned some Christmas events, and the community is invited to attend.

These include:

Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Center Church Road

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6-7 p.m., Centre will host its annual Christmas Eve candlelight worship service in the sanctuary. Please join as they rejoice in the birth of our Savior.

Christmas Sunday worship service, 10:30-11:30 a.m. as they celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior in the sanctuary. Everyone is welcome to this joyous event.

Coddle Creek ARP Church, 2297 Coddle Creek Highway

Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road,

A drive-thru live Nativity will be held at the church Dec. 10 from 2-4 p.m. All invited to come and see the eight stations on the birth of Jesus Christ during special Christmas event.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion service at 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church Street

The music ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville will share “Songs at the Mainger” Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. “Songs at the Manger” is an evening of reflection through musical solos, duets, trio and more with scripture reading.

First Baptist Church is in downtown Mooresville at 150. S. Church St. The public is invited to attend.

For information, visit www.fbcmooresville.com or call 704-664-2324.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road

Christmas concert Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. featuring the trio, Musically Yours — Jayne and Randall Sprinkle and Brandi Nolish and including Brad Bailey. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $15 for single, $25 for couple and $10 for student.

Christmas Eve, 5 p.m., family service with pageant and Holy Communion; and 8 p.m. Festival Holy Communion

Christmas Day, 10:30 a.m., Lessons and Carols with Holy Communion

New Year’s Day, 10:30 a.m., Holy Communion celebrating the New Year

For information, call 704-663-5659.