Christmas events

Centre Presbyterian Church

129 Center Church Road

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6-7 p.m., in the sanctuary. Please join as they rejoice in the birth of our Savior.

Christmas Sunday worship service, 10:30-11:30 a.m. as they celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior in the sanctuary. Everyone is welcome to this joyous event.

Coddle Creek ARP Church

2297 Coddle Creek Highway

Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

Faith UMC

430 Patterson Ave.

Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. The pastor and members invite everyone to join them as they celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church

804 Fieldstone Road

Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion service at 6 p.m.

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church

659 Carpenter Ave.

Candlelight and Communion service, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served afterward.

Southside Baptist Church

525 S. Broad St.

Christmas Eve Candlelight service, 6 p.m.

Christmas Day worship at 10:15 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

164 Fairview Road

Christmas Eve, 5 p.m., family service with pageant and Holy Communion; and 8 p.m. Festival Holy Communion

Christmas Day, 10:30 a.m., Lessons and Carols with Holy Communion

New Year’s Day, 10:30 a.m., Holy Communion celebrating the New Year

For additional information, call 704-663-5659.

Williamson’s Chapel UMC

575 Brawley School Road

Sing the Songs of Bethlehem, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. presented by the chancel choir and ringers.

Blue Christmas service Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. This is a worship service of comfort and hope.

Christmas Eve Candlelight services at 5, 7 and 11 p.m. An open Communion table will be offered at all of the services.

Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. This will be a single combined worship service.