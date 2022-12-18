Christmas events

Centre Presbyterian Church
129 Center Church Road
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6-7 p.m., in the sanctuary. Please join as they rejoice in the birth of our Savior.
Christmas Sunday worship service, 10:30-11:30 a.m. as they celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior in the sanctuary. Everyone is welcome to this joyous event.
Coddle Creek ARP Church
2297 Coddle Creek Highway
Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.
Faith UMC
430 Patterson Ave.
Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. The pastor and members invite everyone to join them as they celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church
804 Fieldstone Road
Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion service at 6 p.m.
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church
659 Carpenter Ave.
Candlelight and Communion service, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served afterward.
Southside Baptist Church
525 S. Broad St.
Christmas Eve Candlelight service, 6 p.m.
Christmas Day worship at 10:15 a.m.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church
164 Fairview Road
Christmas Eve, 5 p.m., family service with pageant and Holy Communion; and 8 p.m. Festival Holy Communion
Christmas Day, 10:30 a.m., Lessons and Carols with Holy Communion
New Year’s Day, 10:30 a.m., Holy Communion celebrating the New Year
For additional information, call 704-663-5659.
Williamson’s Chapel UMC
575 Brawley School Road
Sing the Songs of Bethlehem, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. presented by the chancel choir and ringers.
Blue Christmas service Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. This is a worship service of comfort and hope.
Christmas Eve Candlelight services at 5, 7 and 11 p.m. An open Communion table will be offered at all of the services.
Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. This will be a single combined worship service.