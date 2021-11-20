 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christmas items still available
0 Comments
alert top story
Christmas items still available

Christmas items still available

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The annual Santa’s Gift Shop at the South Iredell Senior Center in the Charles Mack Citizen Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, had its grand opening Nov. 6 at which time, it was noted, they had a great turnout. While many Christmas items have been purchased, there are still some goodies available at the Christmas sale, which is set up in the senior center area of the facility. The sale will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of November. Drop by and do a little shopping while helping as proceeds from the event go to the senior center.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC aims to rein in AI hiring tools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics