Christmas items still available

The annual Santa’s Gift Shop at the South Iredell Senior Center in the Charles Mack Citizen Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, had its grand opening Nov. 6 at which time, it was noted, they had a great turnout. While many Christmas items have been purchased, there are still some goodies available at the Christmas sale, which is set up in the senior center area of the facility. The sale will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of November. Drop by and do a little shopping while helping as proceeds from the event go to the senior center.