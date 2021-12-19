Christmas services are planned

Broad Street UMC, 315 W. Broad St., will offer multiple events on Christmas Eve, including hot chocolate on the green space at 4 p.m., Scratch Nativity for families at 4:30 p.m., campfire caroling on the green space at 5 p.m., and a candlelight communion service in the sanctuary at 8 p.m.

Central UMC, 214 N. Academy St., will have two Christmas Eve services, at 5 and 7 p.m.

Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. All are invited to this traditional, family-friend service rejoicing in the birth of our Savior.

Coddle Creek ARP Church, 2297 Coddle Creek Highway, will have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will offer a Christmas Eve service with communion at 4:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville, will have two Christmas Eve services, at 5 and 7 p.m.

Peninsula Baptist Church, 687 Brawley School Road, will have three Christmas Eve services singing modern and traditional Christmas songs, reflecting on the birth of Christ and ending with the singing of Silent Night by candlelight. Services are at 2:30, 4 and 5:30 p.m.