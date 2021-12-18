Christmastime at the Lucas Mansion has local flavor

Step back in time and experience Christmas — A Time to Sparkle and Shine at the Lucas Mansion this year. The Christmas trees are up and the decorations are out. Learn of the old days and explore what it would have been like to spend Christmas in a three-story mansion 100 years ago.

All are invited to visit the Lucas Mansion for a guided tour of James Paul Lucas’ three-story home and learn of his life and history of this little town of Hiddenite. Cost for the tour is $4 for adults and $3 for seniors and children ages six and up. Children under six are free.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A self-guided tour of the other areas of the home is free. Enjoy the Brush & Palette Artists Guild gallery exhibit which is on the second floor. A special holiday feature of the third floor antique toy and doll collection are the hand-crafted doll houses made by Ginny Newell of Mooresville and her late husband.

Still need to buy a Christmas gift? Visit the gift shop with loads of items for your loved ones this year.