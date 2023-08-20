Blood drive

Shearer Presbyterian Church is having a blood drive on Thursday. The donor bus will be at the church from 2-7 p.m. Donors will receive the following gifts:

$20 e-gift card

One Blood Swag Bag

Wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

Appointments are encouraged. Visit oneblood.org/donate-now. Use sponsor code 71272.

Shearer Presbyterian Church is located at 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville.

Chicken and dumplings fundraiser

Park Avenue United Methodist Church will be hosting its chicken and dumplings fundraiser on Sept. 8 from 4-7 p.m.

The meal includes homemade chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, applesauce/slaw, roll and homemade pound cake (various flavors) and brownies.

The cost is $12 for adult plates, $6 for small plates or children’s plates and $3 for extra desserts.

The fundraiser is drive-thru only.

Park Avenue UMC is hosting these chicken and dumplings fundraisers each month. The remaining schedule is as follows:

Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Dec. 1 and in 2024, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5 and May 3.

The church is located at 648 W. Park Ave. Call 704-663-3683.