Church’s missions council donates to Bright Blessings

Even more homeless and impoverished children will receive the gifts of joy, care and hope thanks to a donation by the Missions Council of Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Led by Whitney Cassell, director, the council presented a $4,000 check to Bright Blessings Director Linda Morris at a recent Sunday service led by Andrew Kirk, youth ministries coordinator.

The Lake Norman Chapter of Bright Blessings will celebrate three years of operation this summer.

“Last year, we helped 483 children celebrate their birthday,” Morris said, adding that “2022 is turning out to be even busier, and we believe that all numbers will go up and, for instance, we will be serving 600 children through the Bless-A-Birthday program.”

Bless-A-Birthday gifts are wrapped and distributed by dedicated volunteers from around the community, at its Broad Street UMC headquarters in Mooresville. All gifts and supplies are donated by community residents, or purchased through donations.

Many of the impoverished children being served attend 46 schools in north Mecklenburg, Mooresville Graded School District and Iredell Statesville Schools. Some children come from Hope of Mooresville and the Hope House of Huntersville.