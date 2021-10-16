Citizen science soars at Grandfather Mountain’s annual Hawk Watch

On the day 442 birds were counted at Grandfather Mountain, another Hawk Watch site to the east counted more than 6,000 raptors overhead.

“Our numbers were lower this year than most years in the past,” Caveny said. “The reason they were lower was because we missed our big, 1,000-plus bird days. Other than that, we were right on track with what we normally see up here.”

However, the success of Hawk Watch does not depend on any particular year that a count is completed. Rather, the purpose of Hawk Watch is to accumulate a large set of data over an extended period of time in order for researchers to examine the birds’ migratory patterns and what external factors, such as climate change, may be affecting them.

“I don’t think you can look at the count on an individual year-to-year comparison,” Caveny said. “You have to look at it long-term, and that’s the purpose of the hawk count. Researchers can look at the data and examine migratory trends. They can track where birds are migrating by following where the counts are, where the birds are going and what people are seeing.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This wealth of data has also been able to reveal population trends in migratory species, such as that of the bald eagle.