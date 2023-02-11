Chris Boyd, a civil engineer, came to talk to Cub Scout Pack 173, Webelos 1 about engineering.

Boyd works on building bridges around the area and is also an Eagle Scout from of Winston-Salem.

Boyd talked about what it means to be an engineer. He made a PowerPoint slide presentation about how to become an engineer, different types of engineers, how simple machines are used in engineering and what education you need to receive in order to become an engineer.

He talked about different bridge structures and what goes into building a bridge from the ground up. He also brought in materials and showed the scouts how the process works.

Boyd was very patient and answered questions from the scout group as well as parents.

He is passionate about his job and hopeful it helped spark an interest in engineering with the crowd.