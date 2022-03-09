Civitan club honors member with lifetime membership

The Mooresville Civitan Club recognized Norman Wilson with a lifetime membership in the club at its March 2 meeting.

He was presented with a certificate at this time, which read, “The Mooresville Civitan Club is proud to present Norman Wilson Lifetime Membership in the Mooresville Civitan Club. In recognition of more than 40 years of dedicated service to the Mooresville Club and to N.C. District West Civitan.”

Wilson has had a perfect attendance record for all of those years.

Wilson and his wife Sharon have three children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His family is a critical part of his life, and at any point in time, you may find many of the children and grandchildren at Papa’s house.

He started his Civitan career in 1977 as a charter member of the Mooresville Civitan Club and has served in virtually all positions available including chaplain, sergant at arms, club education manager, director several times and chairperson of multiple committees.

Wilson served as president of the club in 1985-86 and 2003-04.