Civitan club honors member with lifetime membership

The Mooresville Civitan Club recognized Norman Wilson with a lifetime membership in the club at its March 2 meeting.
He was presented with a certificate at this time, which read, “The Mooresville Civitan Club is proud to present Norman Wilson Lifetime Membership in the Mooresville Civitan Club. In recognition of more than 40 years of dedicated service to the Mooresville Club and to N.C. District West Civitan.”
Wilson has had a perfect attendance record for all of those years.
Wilson and his wife Sharon have three children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His family is a critical part of his life, and at any point in time, you may find many of the children and grandchildren at Papa’s house.
He started his Civitan career in 1977 as a charter member of the Mooresville Civitan Club and has served in virtually all positions available including chaplain, sergant at arms, club education manager, director several times and chairperson of multiple committees.
Wilson served as president of the club in 1985-86 and 2003-04.
Wilson’s leadershp in the local club has resulted in numerous awards and recognitions, which include Civitan of the Year, Area II Civitan of the Year, Area III Outstanding Club President, Mooresville Area Civitan of the Year, Honor Club President (1985-86 and 2003-04), International Distinguished President and Club Honor Key.
When the Mooresville Civitan Club disbanded in 2007, Wilson immediately transferred his membership to the Race City Civitan Club.
In this club, he has perfect attendance and has been a valued advisor to all club presidents. He has served as chaplain and committee chairman since he joined the club.
Wilson has also served the N.C. District in multiple areas. These are Area III lieutenant governor in 1988-89 and 2004-05, on the district executive board of directors, governor-elect, governor 1990-91, immediate past governor, leadership coordinator for seven years, pastor governor director for two years, contest and awards/club recognition for nine years, certified club builder for three clubs and chairman of the Long Range Planning Committee. He has attended 34 district conventions and 12 international conventions.
His involvement on the district level has also earned him multiple awards.
These are District Outstanding Club President, District Honor Key, International Distinguished Governor, Governor Honor Key, Outstanding Cabinet Member and Civitan Family of the Year.