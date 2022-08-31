Civitan donations help four Mooresville nonprofits

During the Aug. 17 meeting of the Mooresville Civitan Club, a donation of $1,000 each was presented from the club to four local organizations — FeedNC, The Christian Mission, HealthReach Community Clinic, and Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County.

Representatives from each nonprofit were at the meeting to accept the donation and share an update about their organization. Jim Bullard, club secretary-treasurer introduced each one and following the updates, Rick Huffstetler, club president, presented the checks.

Those on hand to provide updates were Aaron Pavlick, administrative specialist at FeedNC; Amy LaCount, executive director of The Christian Mission; Angela Holland, associate director at HealthReach; and Mindy Rice, director of development with Hospice. Each thanked the Mooresville club for the opportunity to be there and for its support.

Pavlick shared that FeedNC, located on South Broad Street, was able to serve more than 3,400 people in about a four-county area, mostly in Mooresville and northern Mecklenburg County.

He told of the various programs that FeedNC has, including its Grassroots Grocery Program, providing food assistance to the families in the community who are in need, the hot meal service, which includes breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, and a workforce development program, including both culinary and warehouse and grocery.

He also noted the gourmet meals, a fundraising effort that is offered every other month, the recently held Summer Supply Drive and the upcoming Fall Supply Drive and a toy drive that will be held complete with a Santa’s workshop for the children with cookies and Santa.

The new facility, Pavlick said, is in the works on Charlotte Highway, with an anticipated date to be completed in February. There will be more space, he said, with a cafeteria that will double as an event space along with more parking and a very large garden.

Visit feednc.org for information on the organization and ways to donate.

LaCount said that The Christian Mission serves more than 4,000 people every year, and that its doors are open for everyone.

“We are a safety net organization, and so we help families, pretty much from the homeless to the working families. And the majority of our clients are working. They just can’t make ends meet, and so we’re there to try to help fill that gap,” LaCount said.

The Christian Mission, she said, will always have its safety net services, helping feed and clothe people and provide rent and utilities, but it also is trying to “teach a man to fish” by providing vocational programming called NETworX that looks “not just at financial poverty but we look at the person as a whole,” LaCount said.

The organization partners with businesses in the area in its workforce development program, which is a key thing that is needed, she said.

Additional programs at The Christian Mission include a substance abuse support program, which was launched in February, and the organization has money for mental health services as they relate to that, she said.

The Christian Mission is on North Broad Street but is in the capital campaign stage to build a new facility, planned to be on North Main Street, which it is excited about, she said. One floor will be the pantry and warehouse, she noted, with upstairs being all programming.

“It’s God’s timing because we need to move,” LaCount said. “We cannot do what we need to be doing in the space that we’re in. So, it’s a good thing. We’re excited about it. We are still kind of in the quiet stage of our capital campaign, but we are accepting donations.”

Visit ourchristianmission.org for information on programs and how to donate.

Holland told that HealthReach Community Clinic is Iredell County’s only free medical clinic and offers a wide array of services at zero cost to its patients, which includes primary medical appointments, mental health care, lab, referrals, pharmacy care and social work.

To be a patient at the clinic, Holland said there are three criteria that have to be met: be a resident of Iredell County, make less than 300% of the federal poverty level and not have any form of health insurance.

“We really want to capture the folks who do not have access in any way, shape or form to medical services,” she said.

Holland noted that last year, “we had the privilege of having almost 4,200 individual medical encounters with our patients” and distributed more than 10,500 medications, all free to patients as well.

“We are here to provide patients with health, wellness and overall well-being to the patients,” Holland said.

She shared about the dedicated staff and volunteers who come in and “give of their time and talents to make sure we are as successful as possible in everything we do.”

The clinic has been open since 2003 and will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Mooresville next year. It has been at its East Statesville Avenue location since 2006.

Visit healthreachclinic.org to learn more about its services and how to help.

Rice with Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County said that providing hospice care for patients at the end of life is the majority of what it does; however, it also offers palliative care for those not quite ready for hospice but who need that care as they experience pain and symptoms.

She noted that Hospice takes care of people at their homes, in Hospice houses, nursing homes, hospitals, “wherever (home) might be, we go and take care of them.

“And whatever we might do is regardless of your ability to pay,” Rice said.

Speaking of the two hospices houses, the one in Statesville and the new one in Mooresville, Rice said: “We are super excited to finally have the hospice house here in Mooresville now so that those who really that support and need that level of care don’t have to go outside their own community.

“We are the only nonprofit hospice with locations in Iredell County and the only hospice houses in the county,”

Hospice also offers community programs, including its grief and bereavement support, “to anyone regardless if your loved one was a patient of ours. We have groups and one-on-one support that is always available at no cost,” she said.

Another community program she spoke about is its Rainbow Kidz program, which she noted has continued to grow each year.

“We saw about 450 children all together; more than half lost a parent or a sibling. These are really close losses,” she said.

Hospice offers one-on-one counseling to children, provides grief and bereavement groups, can go into the schools and provide grief and bereavement services, and offers a camp, which the children love, Rice said, and which provides them with skills to “move forward and be successful.”

Bullard noted that in addition to these donations, the club was able to send out additional monies to various club projects.

The Mooresville Civitan Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 11:45 a.m. at the Golden Corral at Exit 36 off Interstate 77.