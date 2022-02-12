Civitan's polar plunge was a great success

On the morning of Feb. 5, the Mooresville Civitan Club and the Civitan Club of Lake Norman sponsored their Polar Plunge at the Lake Norman Yacht Club. The special event drew approximately 40 plungers to help raise funds for the Special Olympics.

As the participants got ready to make the jump into Lake Norman, temperatures ranged in the mid-30s, making it as Jim Bullard, a member of the Civitans, said, “pretty polar.”

Of the 40 who decided to plunge into the water, he said that they had two NASCAR truck series racers join them and go into the water not just once but twice for the cause.

Bullard noted that this year’s event was “a very successful Polar Plunge, our most successful by far. Funds are still trickling in, but so far we have raised about $17,000.”

Those who missed the event but would still like to contribute to Special Olympics Lake Norman and Mooresville, it was noted that this would be greatly appreciated.